Fairfield man remanded for killing brother

Twenty-two-year-old Rameshwar Gouveia of Fairfield Village on the Essequibo Coast was today remanded to prison for the murder of his brother, Ganga Persaud.

Gouveia made his first appearance before Essequibo Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

The charge stated that on May 9, at Fairfield Essequibo Coast, he allegedly murdered Persaud, 32.

Gouveia was not required to plea to the indictable charged of murder and was therefore remanded to prison until June 3.

An autopsy conducted on the body of Persaud revealed he died from perforation to his lung and artery due to the lone stab wound he received. The autopsy was conducted on Thursday at the Suddie Mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Persaud, a labourer, was on Monday murdered at his home at Fairfield. Persaud, the suspect and another brother who was visiting from Wakanaam were drinking when the visiting brother and his wife got involved in an argument that led to a drunken brawl.

Reports are that the suspect armed himself with a rum bottle and lashed Persaud to his head while the other relative attempted to make peace. Persaud and the suspect exited the house via the front door and back door, respectively. Shortly after, the suspect started shouting as soon as his brother dropped to the ground.

The other relatives rushed towards Persaud as he lay motionless in a pool of blood. The suspect then fled from the scene and hid in the backdam. Subsequently, he was handed over to the Police by his mother, who took him to the station on Monday morning.