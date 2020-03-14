Fabrication, fraud in Reg. 4 results amount to an abortion of Guyana’s democratic process – Nigel Hinds

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Change Guyana we herein state that the 160 Statements of Poll (SOP) for Region 4, March 2, 2020 elections, which we sourced independently, matched exactly with the related SOP provided by the PPP/C to the public at large.

We find it absurd that our copies of originals are different from the alleged originals or copies used by GECOM and/or APNU-AFC, which are claimed to be authentic, and which the now robots Mr. Clairmont Mingo, Returning Officer of Region 4 used in GECOM Region 4 declaration on March 13, 2020.

The lawless and circumvented process leading to the declaration showed that whenever a party representative could decipher what the GECOM speed readers of the SOP were claiming, the APNU-AFC numbers differed on the upside or were inflated, invariably from 50% to 200% more, with slight or no changes for the other parties.

It is a textual impossibly for a copy to be different from the original; unless changed or amended, which is just not credible, and crosses the line of sanity when the differences accrue by 99% in favour of one party, namely APNU-AFC.

With this short letter, we wish to place in the public domain and state in granite terms that the fabrication, farce and fraud related to the declaration made for Region 4 election results; amounts to an abortion, aberration and abomination of Guyana’s democratic process and the laws and provisions in the Representation of the People Act.

Change Guyana filed on the morning of March 14, 2020 at GECOM Region 4 office, located on Hadfield and High Streets, a request for the recount of the Region 4 votes, pursuant to Section 84 of The Representation of the People Act, with the knowledge that for liberty to prevail, and with the recognition that to attain justice, we have to be courageous. The will of the Guyanese people must prevail over dishonesty, indecency and a total lack of integrity.

The letter was accepted and signed for by Ms Denise Cummings, Deputy Returning Officer of GECOM. It was claimed by officers present that Mr. Mingo was not present.

“Extremism in the defence of liberty is no vice; moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue” – Malcolm X.

Sincerely,

Nigel Hinds

Chairman, Change Guyana