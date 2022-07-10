EYEWITNESS: Running scared… of the PPP

From where your Eyewitness sits (on a high perch, like those tennis umpires!!) it’s clear to him that much of the hysteria from the Opposition side is because they’re deathly scared of the PPP using the oil revenues to win over enough members of their constituency to make them irrelevant!! And the PPP’s clearly bent on achieving that goal – claiming that’s what democracy’s all about!! You get into Government on a programme and a manifesto that attract a majority of the voters, and by delivering the goods, (literally!) you expect to win new converts come the next elections!!

The PNC had their opportunity when they were voted in back in 2015, and if they were rational, they’d have done exactly what the PPP’s now doing. Now, you may say that they didn’t have oil revenues to spend and hand out goodies like Santa “PPP” Claus. True, but shouldn’t they at least have tried to keep the voters who’d put them in office? In our ethnically divided country, that meant holding on to the Indian Guyanese brought in by Nagamootoo and Ramjattan. But NO!! Granger just had to pi55 them off (and worse) by firing 7000 of their sugar worker cohorts!! Did he have a political death wish for the PNC??

Anyhow, the PNC and its troglodytes can jump high, or they can jump low, but they ain’t gonna change the PPP’s push to secure a majority to return them in the driver’s seat come 2024. Now, what can the PNC do about it? Right now, seems they figure they gotta undermine the PPP’s programme of delivering the good life. And they’ve decided to do this by invoking the race card. So, it doesn’t matter what the PPP does, African Guyanese are told they’ve been subjected to “racism” and “vindictiveness” and discrimination at every step of the way!! The PNC figures if they throw enough mud in the PPP’s direction, some of it gotta stick!!

And it will!! After years of being conditioned to hearing those accusations from both sides of the divide, most folks are pre-disposed to believing them: “Cognitive bias” and all that!! Like when the PM and seven Ministers visited Buxton and promised to fix up streets etc?? “Why were the streets of Buxton and other ‘Black’ villages allowed to deteriorate?” the PNC yelled. Well, apart from the fact that the PPP just got back into power after 5 years of PNC rule, and what they’d done back then, weren’t all village streets – including Indian Guyanese ones – also deteriorated? Were those pics of the streets of Tuschen any better than those of Buxton??

What’ll be gained by further polarising Guyana when votes from the “other side” are needed??

…of compassion showed

The Opposition troglodytes are kvetching (and worse) about Pres Ali extending compensation as compassion to those Indian Guyanese vendors at Mon Repos, who’d been robbed, beaten, “arsoned”, and terrorised by their “justice” marchers, who’d “come down like the wolf on the fold”, and did what wolves do!! Wonder what would’ve happened if these wolves weren’t imbued with the spirit of justice? Rape of the Sabine Women?

Anyhow their attacks have taken two prongs – first: the identity of the victims; and secondly, the source of the funds. Racial strife, of course, is what motivates the first objection!! The President’s only helping his “own”!! That none of those presumably “not his own” have been violated isn’t mentioned!! Then they want to know if “due diligence” was undertaken before the funds were handed over.

That’s like asking that tests be conducted to ensure that a person raped in full view of the public was “actually” raped before help is rendered!!

What a bunch of wankers!!

…of guns in Japan

Out of all the 200 or so countries in the world, Japan is the last one your Eyewitness would’ve figured an ex-Prime Minister would be assassinated in by a gunman. But there it was, Shinzo Abe’s gone.