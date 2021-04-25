Home The Piper EYEWITNESS EYEWITNESS: Primary… education stresses
Recent Articles
COVID-19 death toll climbs to 281 as 2 more men die
Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. According to the Ministry of Health, this now takes the total number...
EYEWITNESS: Primary… education stresses
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
News that the Grades 2, 4 and 9 Assessments have been cancelled precipitated in your Eyewitness a wave of nostalgia for the days when...
Venezuelan soldier shot during row with 2 Venezuelan nationals in Guyana
A Venezuelan soldier is now in stable condition at the Mabaruma Hospital after he was shot this afternoon by two of his countrymen during...
152 new COVID-19 cases; 16 in ICU
Some 152 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana...
Diamond Hospital commissioned as ‘Smart’ Facility
The Diamond Diagnostic Center, on the East Bank of Demerara, has been commissioned as a smart hospital, equipped with resources to mark its resiliency...
2 women in their 60s die from COVID-19; death toll now at 279
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the...
Relief items successfully distributed to Guyanese in St. Vincent – Honorary Consul
Guyana’s Honorary Consul to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Mr. Nigel Russell has said there have been no “adverse calls” over the distribution of relief...
Donors can give blood 24 hours after taking COVID-19 vaccine – Health Minister
Persons who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood but should wait 24 hours after taking the shot to do so, according to...
Police find marijuana at Ogle house; 1 arrested
An Ogle, East Coast Demerara, man was arrested on Friday after a quantity of marijuana was found at his home. According to police reports, a...
Bartica woman, boatbuilder arrested after found with stolen boat and engine
A Bartica woman and a boatbuilder from the same community are in Police custody after they were found in possession of a stolen boat...