Home latest news OPINION: EYEWITNESS: Moving on…
Recent Articles
“We are standing up for all Guyanese” – Jagdeo
"Today, this is a signal that we are not going to tolerate them in government behaving with impunity," Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo declared. He was...
OPINION: EYEWITNESS: Moving on…
We just had a peek at the latest bunch of young’uns moving from primary school to secondary but, sadly, not a single thing seems...
Shaheen Afridi’s record haul not enough to pull Pakistan through
Pakistan 315 for 9 (Imam 100, Babar 96, Mustafizur 5-75) beat Bangladesh 221 (Shakib 64, Shaheen Afridi 6-35) by 94 runs The ridiculous fantasies of...
“Respect the Constitution” – Edghill demands
PPP Executive Member Bishop Juan Edghill is calling on the coalition government to do the right thing and call elections now. "That is our demand...We...
ROAD CLOSURE ADVISORY
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is informing the general public that in order to facilitate its 180th Anniversary Route March, the roads along the route...
Horse cart operator jailed for stealing motorcycle, remanded on armed robbery charges
Twenty-year-old Ken Dass on Friday admitted to stealing a motorcycle valued at almost $200,000 when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown...
“Resign now!” – Irfaan Ali tells Govt
Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Irfaan Ali is demanding that the coalition government resign now and announce a date for...
Nandlall to represent family of man who died in police lock-ups
The family of 39-year old Lallbachan Bachan of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who was found dead in the Suddie...
Police destroy 2000 ganja plants at Low Wood
As the Police continue its eradication exercise throughout the country, at least 2000 cannabis plants measuring four inches to five feet in height were...
$450M contract awarded for hydropower plant at Chiung River
An estimated $450M contract was awarded for the supply and installation of a 150KW hydropower plant at the Chiung River at Kato Village, Region...