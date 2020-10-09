Eyewitness: Crimes…

…and fraudsters

If it’s one thing the Granger Administration did for Guyana over the last five years, it is to force so many of us to bone up on the law – just to keep up with their escapades and banditry to keep themselves in power. Did you, dear reader, ever think you’d know so much Constitutional law, from Art 1 and 9 (our sovereign, democratic state) all the way down to Art 217 (the Consolidated Fund)?? Well, we’re still getting continuing education!

The present lesson is on “conspiracy to defraud”. This is the charge which the Police slapped on Deputy GECOM CEO Roxanne Myers for her role in doing the dirty on the Region 4 SOPs – along with her boss Lowenfield and RO Mingo.

Now, your Eyewitness must admit he did a double-take when he saw the charge. He figured “defrauding” had to do with bilking people of their money or property. Sorta like what that Ponzi couple did to all those suckers!

So, as he’s been forced to do so many times over the last five years, he had to hit the law books. This, dear reader, is about as exciting as watching grass grow! Less, since you’re stuck indoors! Anyhow, the charge goes all the way back to the Common Law we inherited from old Blighty, and while it MAY concern defrauding the Government of money or goods, it also covers “interference or obstruction of legitimate government activity”!!

According to one source, “conspiracy to defraud means primarily to cheat the Government out of property or money, but it also means to interfere with, or obstruct, one of its lawful governmental functions by deceit, craft or trickery, or at least by means that are dishonest.

It is not necessary that the Government should be subjected to property or pecuniary loss by the fraud, but only that its legitimate official action and purpose shall be defeated by misrepresentation, chicane, or the overreaching of those charged with carrying out the governmental intention.” Check out that archaic word “chicane” – meaning “cheat, fudge, finagle”!

BINGO!! Cause, this, we know, is what Myers and her cohorts were doing that fateful day in March over at Ashmin’s Building. So now we arrive at the reaction of those who’ve come out swinging against the Police (and of course the PPP!) for arresting poor Roxanne. So, the question arises: aren’t the Police supposed to do anything about the rigging?

On one hand, the PNCites are dragging the Police over the coals for “doing nothing” about the brutal murders of the Henry boys…and now they’re castigated for acting on the rigging heist that held the whole country hostage for five months??

Geez, they can’t win, can they??

…in West Berbice

Your Eyewitness must confess that he’s quite a fan of “who dunnits”. You know, murder mysteries. So apart from being totally stunned beyond belief over the gruesomeness of the killings of the Henry cousins and Haresh Singh, he’s quite interested in the Police investigation. He honed in on the three elements he’d read about – MMO – motive, means and opportunity – that are integral to all murders.

And he’s still stumped by the first – motive. Who’d want to kill these three young men?? The coconut stealing imputation that first surfaced just didn’t make sense. No one would kill with so much violence over some coconuts…

specially to drag those bodies from elsewhere to plant them on someone’s land. Who’d benefit from these deaths. And one answer we can’t rule out is that in the wake of the political impasse over the elections rigging, some group or groups might be stirring up ethnic hostilities. And we know who.

Remember the Sherlock Holmes truism? “When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”

…of passion

What’s with the male species in Guyana? Nary a day passes that you don’t read about some fella or other brutalising his wife or girlfriend, and with increasing frequency, snuffing out their lives.

This gotta stop!