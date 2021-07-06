Home The Piper EYEWITNESS Eyewitness: Challenging…
Recent Articles
Eyewitness: Challenging…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…US democracy Yesterday was July 4th and it’s a sign of America’s political profile – and soft power reach – that almost everyone on Planet...
Govt to repair roads damaged during works on new housing development at Fort Ordinance
Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal earlier today visited Fort Ordinance, Berbice following concerns by residents over the deterioration of internal roads, as...
Muslims welcome Hajj as new Stewartville Sunnatul Jamaat opens
The rededication of the Stewartville Sunnatul Jamaat, Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was held on Sunday with the recital of the Holy Qur’an done...
Pistol and live rounds stolen from retired cop
A 59-year-old male retired police officer along with a 48-year-old female inspector and a 37-year-old woman on Sunday became victims of theft which occurred...
3 hospitalised after motorcycles collide at Bartica
Three persons, including two teenagers, are now hospitalised following two-vehicular collision at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The accident occurred at around 15:45hrs on Sunday at...
Letter: Greenidge responds to article on PISLM
Dear Editor, I refer to a recent article Guyana news carried which mentioned my name, with a request that you publish the attached letter of...
Hess mulls US$1B investment in Stabroek Block in 2022
Hess Corporation, which is a co-venturer alongside oil giant ExxonMobil in the Stabroek Block, is considering increasing its investment in Guyana’s waters to a...
Caricom is an important bulwark in preserving, maintaining Guyana’s territorial integrity – Pres Ali
As the Caribbean Community (Caricom) celebrates its 48th anniversary today, President Dr Irfaan Ali has lauded the 15-member body for its critical and unwavering...
Whither… Caricom?
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
Today’s the 48th anniversary of the signing of the historic agreement – the Treaty of Chaguaramas – that formed Caricom. Yes…Caricom was “born on...
73 new COVID-19 cases recorded
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana has gone up to 20,378 after 73 more persons tested positive in the last 24...