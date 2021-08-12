Eyewitness: Acknowledging…

…our Indigenous Peoples



Your Eyewitness was a tad surprised to discover that, last Monday, Aug 9, was “International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples”, yet there was hardly a word mentioned in the various media. Now this is more than passing strange, since, in the severely polarised politics of Guyana, our Indigenous Peoples form one of the “swing” blocks of votes that are fervently courted by the two major parties. But we know the PNC keeps shooting itself in the foot when it comes to courting crossover votes!!

But the governing PPPC probably didn’t see the need for a “message”, since, through their actions, they’re already fulfilling the theme for the “Day”: “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.” Actions do speak louder than words! The HIES survey of 1992 – when the PPP had taken office – showed that Indigenous Peoples were by far the poorest of the poor in their native land. And since that time, they’d determinedly started programmes to bring them at least up to the level of the coastal residents.

Schools, medical centres, playgrounds, roads, and other social services were built and provided. Improvements in communications technology allowed them to finally have access to phones and televisions in some communities. The major challenge to their development, however, was their seclusion in the interior – whether in the forests, mountains or savannahs. While this saved them from the colonial exploitation for their labour, it kept them locked in subsistence-level economic activities. The PPP launched a number of concrete initiatives to improve their lot: farming equipment to make their efforts more efficient, and introducing new crops like rice in Reg 9. Most significantly, the Amerindian Act was given effect to demarcate Indigenous Lands. It had been part of the Independence Act, but was never implemented by the PNC during their 28 years at the helm. However, in the five years of PNC-coalition rule from 2015, their development started to lag even as some PNCites begrudged the Indigenous People’s land. The irony that all other Guyanese people are ultimately squatting on their lands that were expropriated by Europeans was completely lost on them!!

Serendipitously, however, the PPP had finally been allowed to take office after five nail-biting months just a week before last year’s “Indigenous Day”. And they’d garnered the majority of the Indigenous votes, which helped reverse their loss of 2015 and put them over the top. Since then, they’ve been working assiduously to continue their hinterland development programme to continue levelling the playing field for Indigenous Peoples.

The Linden-Lethem Highway, scheduled to kick off later this year, will be a game changer to bring Indigenous Peoples on par with coastal Guyanese.

…the PNC radicals’ plan



Your Eyewitness is much too busy making a (subsistence!) living to keep up with all the goings-on beamed over social media platforms. So he’s very thankful for his friends who send him clips of stuff they think he might be interested in. Like the frenzied efforts of the radical fringe of the PNC to gain some traction to take over that party. They’ve all subsumed their differences – ideological, class, rural-urban, gender, etc – to take on Granger.

But kicking a man when he’s down can backfire – especially when you’re all from the same constituency, and some whom they’re courting may still harbour affection for the Sanctimonious Gangster! All they can say is the man wasn’t enough of the “gangster” and too “sanctimonious”! So, the firebrands have turned their artillery on what really unites them all – hatred for the PPP!!

Your Eyewitness wasn’t surprised when one of the radicals competing for space called for the PPP Government to be “overthrown”!

Expecting fame by courting arrest? Too transparent!!

…faults



In his interview, PPP leader Jagdeo acknowledged arrogance, losing touch with their base, and complacency for their 2015 loss. The present lot were put on notice not to fall into the same rot.

The transgressors (who know themselves) are forewarned!!