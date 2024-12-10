ExxonMobil’s funded mangrove library launched to educate youth on environmental conservation

– initiative to be taken to schools countrywide

In a landmark collaboration to boost environmental education and youth engagement, the Agriculture Ministry’s National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development have launched the Mangrove Library Corner.

Funded by the ExxonMobil Foundation, the initiative aims to educate students across the country about the critical importance of mangrove ecosystems in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity.

Unveiled at a launch ceremony on Monday, the programme will introduce specialised library spaces in schools nationwide, offering interactive resources such as Mangrove Restoration and the Wonderful World of Mangroves children’s activity booklets.

NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jagnarine Singh said these corners are designed to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards and foster a deep appreciation for the ecological and socio-economic significance of mangroves.

“So, the activity this afternoon is a large programme where we will be delivering a few library corners to some schools. Gene mentioned the school in Linden, we have President’s College, we have some in Georgetown and… you’ll see the schools, the voluntary groups that we have and the NDCs across the country, the RDCs and so on”.

“You’ll see a lot of children when you go in there and that is to educate the future generation who will be managing this programme as we go along,” Singh said.

To enhance accessibility, a Mangrove Awareness Bus has been procured, enabling students from remote communities to visit the Mangrove Research and Development Centre along Agriculture Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Singh underscored that the bus will support field trips, workshops, and exchange programmes integral to the curriculum and the importance of starting environmental education early.

“While I would have started by saying thank you to the funders and the persons who were involved in this whole programme, I am sure that with this kind of education programme, the trips, the workshops, the curriculum development, I hope that with the Little Colouring Book that they will start with from a very tender age”.

“The field trip activities, the exchange programmes are very important for us as we go out. So, the bus, I am sure, will be very active as we go across the country,” he added.

Also delivering remarks was Managing Director of the Environmental Management Consultants (EMC), Shyam Nokta, who highlighted that as the world grapples with climate change and biodiversity loss, initiatives like the Mangrove Library Corner are vital reminders of the power of education in driving sustainable change.

On this point, he noted that by equipping young minds with knowledge and fostering a sense of responsibility, the project sets a promising example for corporate contributions to environmental awareness.

“The mangrove library corner that will now be implemented across many schools and where students and teachers and persons who are visiting these facilities will have a chance to have at ready availability materials, information about mangroves, the importance of mangroves. This is all part of our effort to spread this important message about mangroves, their importance, and why we need to continue to protect and manage this important ecosystem. So, through these interventions, we believe that NAREI’s efforts at mangrove management, mangrove protection, and mangrove awareness can continue.”

The newly launched Mangrove Library Corner builds upon this legacy, expanding the Centre’s reach into schools nationwide and solidifying its role as a leader in environmental conservation education.

