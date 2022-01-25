ExxonMobil to restore mangroves after removing them to install fibre optic cable

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will be monitoring the removal and subsequent restoration of approximately 240m2 of mangroves and cordgrass at Ogle, East Coast Demerara as part of the Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) Fiber Optic Cable Project.

EEPGL, whose parent company is ExxonMobil, intends to implement a high-speed fiber optic/wireless transport service for its Guyana onshore and offshore facilities which requires the installation of a submarine fiber optic cable connecting the offshore EEPGL facilities to onshore network services.

The project will require the removal of mangroves along with some of the rip-rap boulders that currently form part of the sea defence structure at Ogle. The total area that will be disturbed is approximately 240m2 with 100% removal of both cordgrass and mangroves.

EEPGL, having engaged the requisite regulatory agencies, received the necessary approvals for the Fiber Optic Cable Project provided that a plan for mitigation of the impact on the mangroves at Ogle is developed and implemented under the supervision of NAREI.

Considering the necessity to remove a portion of the mangrove stand at Ogle, EEPGL plans to restore the mangroves, cordgrass, and sea defence infrastructure after the installation is completed and in this regard, a mangrove and cordgrass restoration plan was prepared and submitted to NAREI.

The Institute said it will monitor the removal of the mangroves and cordgrass, which is expected to be completed between January 24 and 26, 2022, and the subsequent restoration of the area to mitigate the impact on the emerging mangrove fringe at Ogle.