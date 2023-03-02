ExxonMobil says its committed to ensuring safety of employees 

See full statement from ExxonMobil regarding its workplace accident:

Around 10 a.m. today a crane toppled while lifting a container at the Ogle site where construction is underway. No one was injured in the incident, nor was there any spillage of any kind.

All crane operations at the site have been suspended and an investigation launched to determine the cause of the incident.

ExxonMobil Guyana would like to reiterate that it is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its employees and contractors.

