ExxonMobil pumps $20M into STEM programme

ExxonMobil Guyana on Wednesday donated $20M to the Volunteer Youth Corp’s (VYC) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programme which is hosting its 6th annual STEM Camp.

ExxonMobil has been partnering with the Volunteer Youth Corp since 2012 to host the Camp at the Wesleyana Campsite on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

It will target students between the ages of 9-11.

The event was this year hosted under the theme “Achieving excellence in studies, promoting innovation and creativity through STEM” and ran from the 15-17 of April.

Addressing participants, Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs Deedra Moe said STEM is at the core of ExxonMobil’s operations generally as it seeks to develop new technology, and ensure operations are safe and environmentally responsible.

“STEM Education is also extremely important globally, just in terms of development— of countries, and of people. That is why ExxonMobil Guyana is supporting the Volunteer Youth Corps in STEM Education programmes such as this,” Moe added

ExxonMobil Guyana has supported the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. in the execution of its STEM Education initiatives since 2012. We are pleased to announce a contribution of GYD $20 M to VYC for the 2019-2020 programme.

On Tuesday April 16, a team from ExxonMobil Guyana joined the students for key experiments and activities.