ExxonMobil Int’l Futsal festival kicks off tonight

The inaugural GFF ExxonMobil futsal festival will see its first set of games being played tonight (Thursday) at the Cliff Anderson’s Sports Hall.

Being the first of its kind held at the international level, the four-day Futsal festival is expected to quell the thirst of football enthusiasts who are fans of the shorter format of the game.

The eight team tournament will be held at the cliff Anderson’s Sports Hall which possesses a surface that is ideal for the game.

The first game of the tournament will be a clash between Morvant Caledonia and Linden Football association at 20hrs.

At 21hrs, the Brazilian selection will face off with the boys out of West Demerara, whilst at 22hrs Georgetown will come up against Suriname.

The final game of night one will see the Guyanese all-star team featuring Daniel Wilson, Eon Alleyne, Colin Nelson, King Solomon Austin, Deon Alfred, Darren Benjamin, Delroy Dean, Okenny Fraser, Travis ‘Zorro’ Grant, Rudy Halley (GK), Omar Jones (GK), Jermain Junor, Curtez Kellman, Andrew Murray, Eusi Phillips and Sheldon Shepherd will take on the East Coast side.

When the competition boils down on December 30, the winning team will walk away 1.2M whilst second place will pocket $600,000. Third and fourth place will receive $300,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Aside from ExxonMobil, the New GPC Inc and Bakewell are amongst the sponsors.