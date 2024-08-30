ExxonMobil Guyana returns as title sponsor for Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo

ExxonMobil Guyana has pledged its support for the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE), proudly returning as the Title Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. This flagship event, which enjoys the exclusive support of the Government of Guyana, will be held from February 18th to 21st, 2025 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Notably, this unparalleled gathering of regional and international Heads of State, industry experts and international innovators will be held under the theme, ‘Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future.’ It is anticipated to attract over 5,000 delegates, feature 180+ booths, and host 70+ distinguished speakers.

Commenting on the importance of this continued support, ExxonMobil Guyana’s President Alistair Routledge said, “ExxonMobil Guyana is proud to sponsor the Guyana Energy and Supply Chain Expo. We are committed to Guyana for the long-term and focused on delivering maximum value to the government and people of Guyana. This annual gathering provides a valuable global spotlight on the rapid development taking place here, as well as a constructive forum for foreign investors looking to help drive the country’s continued transformation.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the GECSEC, Mr Anthony Whyte said: “This partnership represents a major milestone for our conference. ExxonMobil Guyana has been a strategic partner for this event since its inception. Their involvement not only underscores the importance of this event, but also highlights the critical role that Guyana plays in the global energy landscape.

“Their support is a testament to the potential and promise that our region holds in the energy sector. With ExxonMobil Guyana’s sponsorship, we are poised to deliver a conference that will foster meaningful dialogue, promote innovation, and drive sustainable growth in Guyana and the wider Caribbean.”

The CEO of the Energy Conference, Kiana Wilburg also expressed gratitude for ExxonMobil Guyana’s continued support of this prestigious event.

Wilburg said, “The Guyana-ExxonMobil relationship has been marked by notable achievements in not only production optimization but in helping to set new standards for the industry. Guyanese authorities, for their part, are working assiduously to ensure the sector is armed with industry leading standards via a modernized legislative and regulatory system.

“As for ExxonMobil, it has been a crucial partner in helping Guyana unlock world-class resources at industry leading timelines. Together, this record-breaking partnership has yielded over US$5 billion in revenues for the country.”

As these revenues accumulate in the nation’s Natural Resource Fund (NRF), Wilburg said the Guyana Energy Conference will continue to support discussions on how these resources can be a springboard for sustainability and prosperity for generations to come.

For the 2025 conference, several critical topics will be examined, including the role of women in energy and the importance of breaking barriers. Organizers will also place on the agenda the identification of solutions for supply chain optimization and the financing of sustainable projects with assistance from partners like the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Strategies for diversification, climate resilience and local content development will also be discussed.

Over 80 companies are already onboard for the conference which is set to continue its leadership as a meaningful platform for connecting industry professionals, government officials, investors, and experts in the energy sector. [Press Release]

