ExxonMobil Guyana launches “Is We Own Again” Amazon Warriors promotion

ExxonMobil Guyana on Friday announced the launch of “Is We Own Again” promotion in collaboration with the Guyana Amazon Warriors, running from August 10 to September 27, 2024.

This initiative, the company said underscores its commitment to support Guyanese culture and significant national observances, reflecting its dedication as Guyana’s energy partner.

“Supporting sport and national events like the CPL is a cornerstone of ExxonMobil’s commitment to Guyana,” said Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana.

“We have been proud sponsors of the Amazon Warriors since 2017, and it has been incredibly exciting to witness their journey to victory. We are immensely proud of our part in having the games in Guyana and supporting the national sport. Good luck to the Warriors this year—they have our full support!”

ExxonMobil Guyana, in a release on Friday, said that it has been an integral part of the Amazon Warriors’ journey.

“ExxonMobil Guyana has shown tremendous support over the last few years and has truly been a partner not only to the Warriors but to Guyana as a whole,” said Ravi Ramcharitar, team manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. “We are extremely happy to have ExxonMobil Guyana on board again this year.”

The “Is We Own Again” promotion offers numerous ways for participants to enter and win amazing prizes. These prizes include Samsung Galaxy Flip devices, tickets for the games, exclusive Amazon Warriors merchandise, and more. Participants can enter online at www.exxonmobil.com/guyanacontest, call into radio promos, submit video entries, and attend pop-up events.

