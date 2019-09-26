ExxonMobil Guyana hosts safety workshop for onshore contractors

ExxonMobil Guyana held a safety workshop today for companies that provide onshore services to support its operations. The workshop focused on life saving actions, learning from incidents, field leadership and workforce engagement. Staged at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, it was attended by more than 70 representatives from Schlumberger, Halliburton, GYSBI, Cyril’s Taxi Service, John Fernandes Limited, TigerTanks and Nalco among others.

ExxonMobil Guyana Country Manager Rod Henson told participants that safety will never be compromised for any business objective. “The most important objective is that nobody gets hurt and this is what we strive for. We truly believe that every incident is preventable and no business objective is more important than that,” he added.

Henson urged the contractors to take as much time as necessary to deliver products and services safely. “We have a moral obligation to protect our employees and our contractors,” he posited.

Safety is a core value at all of ExxonMobil operations and facilities. As such, the company continually engages its contractors to ensure alignment. Thursday’s workshop followed one several weeks ago with offshore contractors such as SBM Offshore; Saipem; TechnipFMC, Stena, Noble, Bristow; G-Boats; Seacor and Bourbon.