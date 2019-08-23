ExxonMobil Guyana hosts safety management workshop for contractors

ExxonMobil Guyana has reemphasised its commitment to a culture of safety by staging a related workshop for contractors on Thursday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The Contractor Safety Management Workshop focused on integrated planning, safe execution of work and safety leadership and workforce engagement.

It was attended by key representatives of SBM Offshore; Saipem; TechnipFMC, Stena, Noble, Bristow; G-Boats; Seacor; Bourbon; Tidewater and Nalco.

Addressing participants, Country Manager Rod Henson indicated that safety is a core value at all ExxonMobil operations and facilities. He noted the importance of demonstrating that oil and gas can bring benefits to Guyana in a safe and responsible manner.

“We care not only about the business objectives that we have but how those objectives are obtained,” the Country Manager added. Henson believes it is critical that all stakeholders are aligned on the issue of safety. As such, the company continually engages its contractors in this regard.

ExxonMobil Guyana aims to protect the safety of its employees, others involved in our operations, the public and the environment.