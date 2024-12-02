ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League: GAW rebound with much-needed victory over Hampshire Hawks

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) rebounded from a surprising loss on Friday night to come back with a four-wicket victory on Sunday, when the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) T20 tournament continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain and eventual Man of the Match Imran Tahir took advantage of the toss going his way, sending the Hampshire Hawks in to bat first in what was a must-win contest for both sides.

Shan Masood’s leadership up top with the bat and a fiery recovery after his wicket in the final three overs got the Hawks up to 146-6 in their 20 overs.

The Amazon Warriors actually had their opponents on the ropes early as Tanzim Hasan Sakib rattled Ali Orr’s stumps for a duck and Romario Shepherd had Tom Prest caught for 6 runs, leaving the Hampshire Hawks at 33-2.

However, Masood and Joe Weatherley built a 61-run partnership for the second wicket, though the latter only managed to contribute 11 to that total.

Masood continued his onslaught against the Amazon Warriors’ bowling attack, dispatching a slew of classy shots to all parts of the boundary. Following Weatherley’s wicket, Benny Howell’s stay at the crease was short-lived, but the Amazon Warriors only felt relief when Masood was stumped by Shai Hope, attempting a big shot by dancing down the track while facing Tahir’s bowling.

Though Masood departed for 79 from 54 balls and Liam Dawson fell for a duck two balls later, all was not lost for the visitors from England. Between them, James Fuller and Toby Albert lifted the Hawks to 146-6 from 108-6 at the end of the 17th over, lacing the late flurry with three sixes and a four.

GAW Captain Tahir was the most outstanding of the bowling attack, snaring 3-18 from 4 overs while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorius picked up one wicket each.

The GAW seemed to be continuing their trend from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), experimenting with a new opening partnership in this game. This time, it was Kelvin Anderson taking first strike alongside Moeen Ali.

That partnership lasted 18 runs, as Anderson was caught in the fourth over for 9 from 11 deliveries and the Warriors’ woes continued when Hope lost his wicket the subsequent ball.

However, the palpitating hearts of ‘Warrior Nation’ in the stands were immediately quelled when Shimron Hetmyer produced a pair of boundaries to the remaining balls of James Fuller’s over, avoiding the hat-trick ball in the best way possible.

When Moeen Ali departed for 20, Hetmyer found a steady partner in Roston Chase. Though the duo was able to lift the spirits of the boisterous fans in the stands at Providence, they weren’t in it for the long haul.

Hetmyer got to an almost run-a-ball 24 before playing a loose shot to get caught on the boundary while Chase fell for 33 in similar fashion to their last game, playing one onto his stumps.

Gudakesh Motie continued to show his worth with the bat, appearing for a brief cameo that lasted 10 balls. Motie smashed one four and a six to relieve some scoreboard pressure for his side.

Though Motie fell, Hassan Khan’s 26 from 17 and Romario Shepherd’s 11 from 5 got the hosts over the line in 18.2 overs.

In spite of the Amazon Warriors getting over the line comfortably, James Fuller was on the money with the ball, claiming 2-21 from 3 overs while Benny Howell took 2-20 from 3.2 overs.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will play their last League game on Wednesday, December 4, taking on the Rangpur Riders from 19:00h. However, the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League will continue tomorrow, Tuesday with a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Victoria at 19:00h.

