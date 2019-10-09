ExxonMobil Guyana continues engagements in coastal regions

ExxonMobil Guyana is continuing engagements in coastal regions across Guyana to ensure that communities are informed about its operations. Updates are simultaneously being provided on Payara, the third project, which is scheduled for startup in 2023. Last week, one such event was staged at Lake Mainstay in Region Two.

“We are also providing and showcasing information about oil spill response and equipment. We are working with the CDC in this effort to better educate and have awareness of how we would respond in the event of an oil spill emergency,” explained Senior Director for Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe.

This activity was preceded by an ‘Open House’ on the Payara Project Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in Region 4 on September 30, 2019 at the Pegasus Hotel. Attended by close to 200 persons, it featured information desks at which subject matter experts were available to answer questions.

Many of those in attendance were Environmental Science and Engineering students of the University of Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana has been seeking ways to enhance the effectiveness of engagements moving forward. “Trying to channel the feedback from folks at previous projects and engagements, the consultants have developed a non-technical summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment to provide key information and learnings from that assessment,” Moe said.

Similar engagements will be held in Regions One, Three, Five and Six over the next few weeks.