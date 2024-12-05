ExxonMobil Global Super League: Krishnamurthi takes Victoria to final

Cricket Victoria put in another commanding performance in the ExxonMobil Global Super League (GSL) in the first of Thursday’s double header of matches in Guyana.

Dominating with the bat after being inserted by opponents Hampshire, the Australian outfit rattled along to a lofty total of 170-4 before dismissing their opponents for just 95 runs inside thirteen overs. The victory puts Victoria in tomorrow’s GSL final with their opponents yet to be decided.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi put in a Player of the Match performance with 77 runs off 49 balls from the top of the order, a burgeoning and brutal opening partnership with Blake Macdonald (59 off 43) saw Victoria amass 137 before Hampshire got their first wicket of the afternoon.

After the two set openers fell the run rate tailed off slightly but a target of 170 was one of the highest of the tournament and put significant pressure on the English side.

Hampshire’s top order all got starts but with Joe Westherley top scoring with just 18 runs the scoreboard pressure won out and the rest of the batting imploded.

Callum Stow was the pick of the bowlers for Victoria, he picked up 4-17 in

just 3.1 overs to snuff out hopes of a comeback from Hampshire, the English side took drinks whilst teetering on 82-6 and their misery was compounded just a couple of overs later.

It was the end of the tournament for Hampshire as they suffered their third defeat in a row. All eyes are now on Rangpur Riders and Lahore Qalandars to see who Victoria will face in a battle for the inaugural GSL trophy.

