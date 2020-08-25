Exxon commences drilling deepest well offshore Guyana

US oil giant ExxonMobil has begun drilling at the Tanager-1 well located in the Kaieteur Block offshore Guyana. The target total depth of 8000 metres will take an estimated 90 days to drill, Westmount Energy Limited announced recently.

On Monday, local online news website, Demerara Waves quoted an official from ExxonMobil confirming that drilling commenced two weeks ago at the deepest exploratory well offshore Guyana.

On August 11, Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) highlighted the announcement by Ratio Petroleum Energy Limited Partnership (“Ratio Petroleum”), dated August 10, 2020, that the Stena Carron drillship has arrived on location at the Tanager-1 wellsite on the Kaieteur Block, offshore Guyana and will commence drilling operations imminently.

Westmount Energy Limited’s statement noted that Exxon operates the block with a 35 per cent stake, Ratio owns 25 per cent, Cataleya Energy has 25 per cent, and Hess holds a 15 per cent stake in the Kaieteur Block. Westmount owns stakes in Ratio (0.7 per cent) and Cataleya (5.4 per cent).

Westmount, citing previous announcements by Ratio Petroleum, said that the Tanager-1 well has a target total depth of 8000 metres and will take an estimated 90 days to drill.