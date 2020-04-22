Exxon among 34 companies bidding to market Guyana’s oil

Thirty-four companies have submitted expressions of interests (EOIs) to market Guyana’s oil from the Exxon-operated Liza Destiny FPSO in the Stabroek Block, for a period of 12 months.

The EOIs were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board on Tuesday.

Among the EOIs are ExxonMobil, the operator in the giant Stabroek Block, and Shell Western Supplies and Trading.

Guyana received US$55 million for its first lift, the country’s first million barrels of oil, which was sold to Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited, in late February.

Following is the full list of those who submitted EOIs:

1.ExxonMobil (Texas, United States)

2.Shell Western Supplies Trading (Bahamas)

3.Hartree Partners, LLP (United States)

4.Guyana-registered Century Tamara Energy Services Inc.

5.Heritage Petroleum Co. Ltd (Trinidad)

Gunvor SA (Switzerland) Bonroy Tetchem Co.Ltd of Wales, United Kingdom & Guyana Crude Oil LLC China Offshore Oil Singapore Int’l PTE Limited (Singapore) Enteq Resources (United States) MAB Oil Limited of London (United Kingdom) Mercuria Energy Trading SA (Switzerland) Sacoil Energy Equity Resources Limited (Seychelles, East Africa) Mercantile and Maritime Unipec America Inc (United States) BP Products North America Inc. (United States) PPT Energy Trading Co. Ltd (Japan) BB Energy (United Kingdom) Freepoint Commodities (Singapore) Sinochem (United Kingdom) Cathay Petroleum Int’l Ltd. (Hong Kong) Concord Energy (Singapore) PetroCo Oil Co. Ltd (Guernsey, a United Kingdom-dependency) Tosta Total Oil Trading Sa (Switzerland) Lukoil Oil Trading and Litasco (Switzerland) Core Petroleum LLC (United States) AlSAA Petroleum Shipping (United Arab Emirates) Petro China International Brazil Trading Ltd. (Brazil) Gladius Commodities Ltd (Nigeria) Equinor (Norway) Vitol S.A. (Switzerland) Glencore Ltd. (United States) Petrobras Global Trading BV (The Netherlands)

33.Interchem PTE Ltd. (Singapore)

Aramco Trading (United Kingdom)