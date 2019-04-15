RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Fourth mining fatality recorded for 2019
Illegal mining has been cited as the cause for most, if not all, of the recent mining fatalities that occurred during the first quarter...
Guyana has growing domestic drug use problem ‒ US report
…marijuana, cocaine most prevalent; ecstasy also present A United States (US) State Department report has declared that while Guyana has a comprehensive drug demand reduction...
External debt increases to US$1.3B
– now amounts to 33% of GDP External debts have shown increases for 2018, as Guyana’s indebtedness to various international institutions continues to grow. This...
6 nabbed with over 16kg ganja
Police in Berbice on Sunday during two well-coordinated operations found almost sixteen kilograms of compressed cannabis thus resulting in the arrest of six males. The...
1 dead, 1 hospitalised in EBD accident
A teenager has become the latest road fatality after he reportedly lost control of the car he was driving in the wee hours of...
Cow impounded as police probe accident that killed teacher
Police in Berbice have impounded a cow it says was involved in the accident that claimed the life of a 27-year-old teacher last night. "Be...
5 robbed at gun-point in Canje Beer Garden
Five men were victims of daring robbery executed by three armed gunmen on Saturday evening at a popular drinking bar in Canje, Berbice. The gunmen...
Daughter admits to killing mother
- Led investigators to murder weapon The daughter of the 67-year-old pensioner, Rookmin Jameer, whose body was found with her throat slit at her...
Special Constabulary nabbed with 2.2kg ganja
A Special Constabulary is being processed for court after he was arrested on Saturday evening with 2.2kilograms of cannabis. Based on information received, police ranks...
Minibus touts beg Police to stop clampdown
…promise to act professionally …blame unemployment for job choice Amid a Police campaign to get rid of all touts from minibus parks, the touts are...