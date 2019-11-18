Explore Guyana Magazine 2020 launched

The prestigious Explore Guyana Magazine was Friday night unveiled to the public during a ceremony at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

The cover features Guyana’s famous Iwokrama Forest, which is nearly one million acres of protected forests – a thriving habitat for wildlife.

Publisher Lokesh Singh explained that putting Iwokrama as the cover of the magazine’s 2020 edition is fitting given the global discussions on issues like climate change and the need to preserve the environment.

Iwokrama manages the 371,000 hectares (nearly one million acres) Iwokrama Forest in central Guyana to show how tropical forests can be conserved and sustainably used for ecological, social and economic benefits to local, national and international communities.

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) was created in the “run-up” to the Rio Summit in 1992. It is a key environmental programme dedicated by the Government of Guyana, through President Desmond Hoyte, to the Commonwealth in 1989 at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Malaysia.

Since its foundation, through an Act of Parliament in 1996, signed off by then President Dr Cheddi Jagan, Iwokrama has sought to advance best practices in the sustainable management of the world’s remaining rain forests.

Meanwhile, the magazine – considered the country’s widest distributed tourism publication – features a calendar of activities for each month next year.

It also features Guyanese personalities and promising tourism hotspots in Guyana.