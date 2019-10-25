Expired baby food, other items seized as health officials swoop down on Essequibo Coast businesses

Expired baby food among other defective items were seized on Thursday as authorities from the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department swoops down on businesses along the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

During the exercise, thousands of dollars in goods were seized from supermarkets, shops, stalls, and wholesalers within the township.

Some of the items seized were already expired, had bad labelling or the expiry date was tampered with. The team reported that some of the items seized had labels that were tampered with to show a longer shelf life while others had expired for months.

Confiscated items included baby food, milk, juices, jams, cheese, mixed vegetables, peanut butter, jello, tomato paste, corned beef and biscuits.

Customers are being encouraged to check labels before purchasing items.

The Anna Regina Town Council’s Public Health Department was also a part of the raid. According to the Town Council, it is toughening its stance on businesspersons who have been endangering the lives of citizens by selling expired food items.