Expecting Constable accused of dousing boyfriend with acid gets bail

A currently pregnant Police constable found herself before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Thursday to answer to a charge of wounding.

Thirty-year-old, Cassandra Vulture of School Street Albouystown, Georgetown stood before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied throwing the hazardous substance on Anthony Paul with intent to main, disfigure, disable or cause him grievous bodily harm.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 7, 2018, while the couple were in a car at Camp and North Road Georgetown.

It was previously reported by the Police that Vulture and Paul were having relationships issues over allegations of infidelity on the part of the Police Constable which reportedly lead to the incident.

Paul reportedly demanded that Vulture take a DNA test to determine the father of her unborn child as Paul was uncertain whether he was the father.

On the day of the incident, at about 10:30h as the couple were headed to the hospital Vulture allegedly took out a bottle and threw the substance unto the right side of Paul.

The man reported that his shirt started to melt and his face and right side started to burn. As such, he rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient.

Vulture was later picked up by Police and taken into custody.

Her representing Attorney, Adrian Thompson told the Court however that his client was being abused by Paul and it was he who brought the acid to throw on Vulture.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted citing the seriousness of the offence and due to the fact that the Virtual Complainant (VC) is still hospitalised.

Bail was however granted in the sum of $300,000 and Vulture is expected to return to Court on November 23.

She was also ordered to make weekly reports to the Brickdam Police Station.