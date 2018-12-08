Expect power outages during line maintenance, says GPL

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will be conducting line maintenance from Monday December 10 to Sunday, December 16, within the perimeters of Georgetown and other sections of the coast.

The maintenance will commence on Monday December 10, at Cummings Lodge and Area ‘H’, Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) from 08:00h to 16:00h.

On Tuesday December 11, works will continue at Project Dawn, Demerara Estates, Beterverwagting and Truimph South of the Railway Embankment from 08:00h to 19:00h. During the period of 08:00h to 18:00h, the Mahaicony Branch Road will be facilitated.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday December 12, Parika to Naamryck on the East Bank of Essequibo will be covered from 08:00h to 17:00h.

Number 53 Village to Auchlyne, Berbice will be done from 18:00h to 17:00h while Happy Acres, ECD is scheduled for 08:00h to 16:00h.

On Thursday, December 12, Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt and surrounding environs will commence from 08:30h to 17:30h. Simultaneously, Oleander Gardens, Shamrock Gardens, Ogle North and the Lusignan Prison Road, Soith of the Railway Embankment will be facilitated from 08:00h to 16:00h.

South of Market Street, Beterverwagting, ECD will see works on Friday, December 14.

Maintenance will continue on Saturday, December 15 at Tucville and Lamaha Park from 08:00h to 17:00h while Enmore to Annadale and Nabacalis Middle Walk will be done during that same time.

The last maintenance will conclude on Sunday, December 16, in Georgetown at Queenstown, Albert Street, North Road and Woolford Avenue from 08:00h to 17:00h.

The power company advises persons residing in these areas to be on the lookout when these activities are conducted since communities may experience power outages.

It was only recently that Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson announced that GPL has full generation capacity for the Christmas season where demand for power is expected to peak.

He did note however, that only transmission issues would affect service.

“Any problem we have will be with our distribution and not generation. We have $3.9 billion in our 2019 Budget to address our distribution network. The weak link in our system is our transmission and distribution line. We have repaired it and put it together over the years without thinking about redundancy. So, we will be working on that in 2019,” Minister Patterson had explained.