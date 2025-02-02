Expanded markets, financial support have revived rice sector – Min Mustapha

Guyana’s rice sector has witnessed a remarkable recovery fueled by a combination of strategic initiatives.

Rigorous efforts to expand export markets coupled with substantial financial support and timely relief measures have revived the industry as well as stimulated transformation across the value chain.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has once again emphasised the government’s continuous drive to reverse the damage inflicted on the sector from 2015 to 2020.

He called out the opposition’s hypocrisy in declaring support for the rice industry when this very sector was denied critical support during its tenure and described as ‘private business.’

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Sunday, the minister said the APNU+AFC coalition promised a series of measures in its 2015 manifesto, all of which resulted in failure.

He said the previous government failed to demonstrate to the people of the country the duties of an effective government. This is evident in the lack of investment in seed paddy production and the promise to restructure the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) that never materialised.

“No effort was made to recoup outstanding payment for rice sold to Panama. After six years, the Panamanian debt was paid amounting to GYD $1.5 billion. This resulted in the closure of seven rice mills. They said they would pay special attention to increasing yields, but they stopped farmers’ field day and abandoned the Paddy Bug Management Programme,” he said.

Additionally, the coalition government added taxes to crucial inputs, placing significant financial burdens on farmers.

“The PetroCarbie rice deal with Venezuela collapsed under the APNU administration – after nine years, the PPP/C government paid 27 farmers and five millers $437 million in outstanding payments in 2024,” the minister disclosed.

In addition to the removal of value added tax (VAT) on machinery, agrochemicals, fertilisers and pesticides, the government has allocated over $1.8 billion to farmers from 2022 to 2024. Another $2 billion will be distributed to these farmers as fertiliser subsidy this year.

“We have also reduced the commission paid to GRDB by exporters from US$8 to US$6 per metric tonne, effective April 1 2022, and sales commission was removed for the first crop of 2023. This allowed farmers to benefit from higher prices of paddy: $4,500 per bag,” Minister Mustapha added.

New markets were also accessed in Latvia, Hungary, British Virgin Islands, Slovenia, Estonia, Lebanon, Angola and Sierra Leone.

Guyana produced a record-breaking 725,282 metric tonnes of rice in 2024, largely due to the introduction of new rice varieties over the past four years.

This builds on the successes of the last four years. In 2021, Guyana produced a total of 569,789 metric tonnes of rice.

The amount increased in 2022 to 610,595 tonnes and in 2023, 653,706 metric tonnes of rice was harvested.

This uphill trend is expected to continue in 2025 with a production projection of 804,000 metric tonnes or a 12.4 per cent increase.

The $430.9 million allocation for rice in 2025 will see the expansion of storage capacity at the Number 56 Seed Facility.

This investment will also see the introduction of specialised broadcast equipment, promoting precision agriculture and improving crop management efficiency.

