Excel Guyana to host a Career Fair for over 200 positions in mining sector

(Georgetown, Guyana –July 13, 2022) – Excel Guyana Inc. is now recruiting qualified candidates to fill over 200 positions for all levels of mining operations from attendant to foreman and shift supervisor. Administrative and operational support positions such as logistics, lab technician, security, as well as health and safety services will also be available.

“We are excited to bring over 200 new jobs to the region, for Guyanese candidates. We are committed to building Guyana’s future through strategic partnerships that elevate our local and international clients, partners, and the communities that we serve,” said Kris Sammy, Chief Executive Officer of Excel Guyana Inc.

“We are looking to build a diverse team, that is committed to working with integrity for all our stakeholders. There are numerous opportunities for both entry level workers and established mining professionals to be on the ground floor of an exciting project that will support our country’s continued economic success,” said Ewan Shanks, Vice President of Client Services and Recruitment at Excel Guyana Inc.

All positions offer a competitive salary and benefits package, with health and life insurance. Reliable transportation will be provided for shifts that include short rotations to the mining site, which is located on shore. Excel Guyana will facilitate both on-the-job training as well as continuing education and career training opportunities. This project is expected to expand rapidly, offering plenty of room for career growth and upward mobility as new projects come online.

Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes for onsite interviews from 9:00am to 3:00pm on 23 July at the Georgetown Club. Preregistration is not required, but candidates can submit questions ahead of time to [email protected].

For a full list of career opportunities, visit www.ExcelJobsGY.com.