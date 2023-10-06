Excel Guyana, New Tech Global partner to increase skilled workers in O&G

Excel Guyana Inc and Texas-based New Tech Global have partnered to address the shortage of experienced workers in Guyana’s oil and gas industry, thereby combining the former’s local expertise and the latter’s international network of over 44,000 highly-skilled contractors.

Through this strategic partnership, Excel Guyana Inc’s Recruitment Division will work closely with New Tech Global to facilitate business development, recruiting, employer of record services, local content documentation, human resources management, payroll services, immigration, and relocation assistance.

Excel Guyana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kris Sammy explained that New Tech offered more than 50 years of experience in offshore exploration and development, which is expected to ensure the safe and sustainable growth of Guyana’s rising energy sector.

New Tech Global has operations in all major oil and gas basins in the United States as well as international locations, and boasts of more than 350 active master service agreements in which the organisation provides customised solutions in staffing, environmental services, and project management.

“The growth in Guyana’s oil and gas sector presents an exciting and challenging opportunity to advance the region. New Tech Global’s team of engineers, contractors, and technicians have demonstrated experience facilitating safe exploration, construction, and management of offshore oil rigs. We are committed to working with the Guyanese people to advance the region,” said Keith Grimes, CEO and Director of New Tech Global.

Meanwhile, New Tech Global’s Director of Operations and Business Development, Santiago Estefania noted that through this collaboration, the two companies were well-positioned to help their clients maintain safe and productive operations.

“After an extensive evaluation of the local market and service providers, we chose Excel Guyana, because the organisation’s management systems, resources, and expertise perfectly complement our services,” Estefania said.

Completely Guyanese-owned, Excel Guyana Inc is registered with the Local Content

Secretariat, and has rapidly expanded to provide integrated business management services for local and international partners.

The company has more than 30 years of experience in the country and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) region at large.

Reiterating Sammy’s sentiments, Excel Guyana’s Vice President of Recruitment, Ewan Shanks expressed the company’s belief in New Tech Global’s ability to advance clients’ goals and Guyana’s overall growth.

“New Tech Global brings vast resources to support the growth of Guyana’s oil and gas industry with proven processes, integrity, and transparency. We are confident that this partnership brings together the right people and resources to advance our clients’ goals,” Shanks said.

