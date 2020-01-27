Ex-Soldier gets 2 months for narcotics possession

A few days after Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus ordered a probation report to be conducted on an ex-soldier who admitted to drug possession charges, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and community service.

Joseph George pleaded guilty to the two charges on Wednesday last at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that on January 21, 2020 at Seven Miles, School Street, Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), he had two grams of cannabis in his possession.

It was further stated that on the same day and location, he had 4.5 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

When the matter was called the magistrate sentenced him to two months imprisonment and ordered him to perform six weeks community services at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts based on the probation report results.