Ex husband who stabbed mother of 3-y-o multiple times in custody – Police

Police have confirmed that the mother of a 3-year-old boy who was stabbed several times about her body by her ex husband about 08:00h on Thursday at Sea View Street, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara is hospitalized at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, her assailant who fled the scene was captured and taken into custody shortly after and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the victim Geeta “Pinky” Deochand, 27, of Cornelia Ida, and the 27-year-old suspect who is the father of her child, separated a while ago.

According to the Police in a statement, while the victim and her son were standing on the public road, the suspect approached and requested to kiss his son but the victim refused to allow him and he became enraged and stabbed her, in the child’s presence, before fleeing the scene.