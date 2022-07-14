Ex-GDF rank who stabbed girlfriend, her mother surrenders

James Rodwell Cadogan & the now injured Zenida April

One week after James Cadogan, a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her mother at his home on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), he has surrendered to the Police.

INews was informed that Cadogan turned himself in to the custody of the Police on Monday, at about 16:00h. The 26-year-old resident of Haslington, ECD had been evading Police after he had allegedly stabbed and injured his girlfriend, 23-year-old Zenida April, a GDF rank, and her mother Nevorn April.

The suspect and his girlfriend were living together, and were having relationship issues prior to the stabbing. In fact, one day before that incident, the couple had had a heated argument during which the man had allegedly threatened to stab the woman.

As such, the girlfriend had gone to stay with her mother, and a report had been made to the Police. However, the following day, the two women and a relative had gone to the man’s home at Paradise, ECD. As the women entered one of the bedrooms, the ex-soldier locked the door, preventing the relative from gaining access, and soon after, screams were heard.

In retaliation, the relative had forcefully gained entry into the house through a window, and had found the two women covered in blood. The suspect had already made his way out of the house and escaped.

The girlfriend was stabbed to her chest, neck, arms and back, while her mother was stabbed once to the shoulder.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, the family released to this publication a recording of the alleged suspect telling the injured woman’s mother that her daughter has to die, and he would hunt her down “like Police hunt thief”. The voice messages came just after the man had sent a message to the injured woman, pleading for her forgiveness.

The family has said it was only last month that they realised that Cadogan had an issue that kept getting worse, hence the girlfriend was planning to leave him.

However, this media house published the threats made by the man, he turned himself in to the Police.

