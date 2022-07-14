Recent Articles
127 new Covid cases detected
The country has recorded 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives detected to date to 68,627. There are 34 persons in...
2 years later: Police find skeletal remains suspected to be of missing businessman
The skeletal remains suspected to be that of Answar Stoll who went missing in November 2020 were on Wednesday found in Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden...
Guyana to ensure rice meets int’l standards as EU clamps down on pesticides use
As Guyana’s largest rice export market – the European Union (EU) – is clamping down on the use of pesticides on its food imports,...
Teen construction worker stabbed to death
A 19-year-old construction worker was murdered on Wednesday afternoon, after he was attacked by an identifiable man armed with a pair of scissors. Dead is...
“Absolutely no need to go through any middleman” – Ali to investors
President Dr Irfaan Ali has cautioned investors coming to do business in Guyana that there is no need for them to engage middlemen and...
Govt prepared to support, sell crude to small refinery – VP
Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed that the Government, which presently has several proposals before it for setting up a refinery, is prepared...
Ex-GDF rank who stabbed girlfriend, her mother surrenders
One week after James Cadogan, a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her mother at his...
Charge recommended for senior cop over order to trail Opposition Leader
A Superintendent within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who reportedly instructed junior ranks to trail Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton will face a disciplinary charge. On...
3 cops to be charged over burning of teen in lock-ups
Two days after the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) said it had launched an investigation to determine what transpired involving the burning of...
Home delivery of pension to start soon in hinterland
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will by the end of this year, bring easier access to residents of hinterland and remote...