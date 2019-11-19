Ex-GDF rank gets life sentence for murdering uncle

After being found guilty for the brutal murder of his uncle back in 2017, 29-year-old Dwayne Tappin was on Monday handed a life sentence when he made his final appearance for the presentation of his probation report.

The murder convict had initially pleaded not guilty to the capital offence of murder when his trial commenced last month.

However, a 12-member jury unanimously found him guilty of the indictment on October 18, 2019, which had stated that on August 6, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he murdered 51-year-old Randolph Seenauth, his uncle.

Tappin a former member of the Guyana Defence Force, was handed the sentence by Justice Sandil Kissoon, who ordered that he serve 40 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

According to previous media reports, Seenauth’s head was found lying between the living room and kitchen. His body was later discovered in the bedroom.

The gruesome discovery was made after Police were summoned to the scene by neighbours who heard a loud commotion in the man’s home which he shared with his nephew.

The accused, however, turned himself in a few hours later. He was charged and remanded to prison.

Following a Preliminary Inquiry (PI), the prosecution presented sufficient evidence against him to stand trial in the High Court for the murder.

State Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore presented the State’s case.