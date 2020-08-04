Ex-GDF Captain gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Orwain Sandy, who admitted to shooting his reputed wife to death on March 31, 2018, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, he will become eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the heinous crime.

The 38-year-old man, who had appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon via Zoom for the capital offence of murder, admitted that he shot Reona Payne 14 times with his service revolver.

Sandy, who was represented by Attorney Ravindra Mohabir, had opted to plead to the lesser count of manslaughter.

On the day in question, Sandy and Payne, a mother of three, were in a motor car proceeding along First Street, Alexander Village when an argument ensued after the then GDF Captain accused her of being unfaithful.

Reports are that he stopped the car and as the woman exited, he shot her 14 times.

After the incident, Sandy – who was a Special Assistant to the Chief-of-Staff – turned himself in at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

He was subsequently charged for the offence, but was granted an application to be mentally evaluated after his attorney told the court that the examination was critical to his client’s well-being, since he had been consulting with a psychiatrist for two years prior to the fatal shooting.

Sandy and Payne had been living together for about five years at his Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.