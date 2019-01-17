Ex-gambler’s appeal to 18-years’ child rape sentence dismissed

An ex-gambler of Laing Avenue, Georgetown will be spending the remainder of his 18-year sentence behind bars after the Appellate Court refused his appeal wherein he deemed the trial judge’s sentence as excessive.

49-year old Ray Thomas of Laing Avenue, Georgetown will have to serve out his jail sentence after the Appellate Court denied his challenge on Thursday.

He has been incarcerated since September 2015 for raping an 8-year-old girl during February 2012.

After considering legal arguments from his attorney George Thomas; Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Appellate Justice Rishi and High Court judge James Bovell-Drakes determined that they did not find that trial judge Dawn Gregory erred in principle when sentencing Thomas.

Chancellor Cummings-Edwards said that sentences can serve to deter others from committing such crimes.

After in-chamber deliberations, the judges returned announcing they were unable to find that the sentence was excessive and dismissed the appeal which caused Thomas’s elderly mother to break down in tears.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Dionne McCammon appeared for the State.