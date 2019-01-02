Ex-Cop to face High Court trial for alleged murder of wife

Jermaine Bristol, the ex-policeman of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown who allegedly fatally stabbed his reputed wife to her neck in August 2018, will now have to stand trial in the High Court for the crime.

Bristol is accused of murdering 24-year-old, Shenece Lawrence at the Lot 272 Freeman Street house following an argument.

The accused stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan who told him that sufficient evidence was presented to the court and a prima facie case had been made out against him to stand trial for the murder during the next sitting of the assizes.

Inews had previously reported that Lawrence was found with a knife stuck in her neck after she was attacked by Bristol who later ventured to the Brickdam Police Station to report what he had done.

The duo who shared a five-year long relationship were said to have been encountering difficulties which prompted Lawrence to leave the relationship.

However, on the day of the killing, she reportedly visited the home of Bristol for reasons unknown.