Ex-cop accused of shooting at Police released on bail

A former policeman, who is no stranger to the law, was on Monday released on bail for discharging a loaded firearm at an inspector along with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Teon Allen, also known as “Spoil Child”, of Lot 567 E Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charges.

The first charge stated that on November 26, 2019, at Houston, East Bank Demerara, he had in his possession a 9mm pistol when he was not a holder of a firearm license.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he had in his possession 16 matching rounds and seven .45 ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm license.

The last charge stated that on the same day, he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Inspector Mohan.

Allen was represented by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon, who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail.

It was reported that Police were conducting a roadblock on November 26 when Allen allegedly drove his car through the roadblock, which resulted in the police giving chase. Realising that the police were in pursuit, shots were fired in the direction of the ranks.

As a result, the police then returned fire and Allen was shot during the exchange. The car then sped off the road and ended up crashing into a nearby ditch.

The ranks then approached the vehicle and Allen allegedly had the firearm in his hands. Hence, the man was arrested and taken into custody.

Allen was released on $240,000 bail. The case will continue on January 8, 2020.