Ex-cons remanded for murder of taxi driver

Kenty Bacchus also called “Trini” and Seyon James called “Lil Alfey” were today remanded to prison for the murder of 53-year-old taxi driver, Kenrick Trim.

They appeared before Magistrate Roshell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The case continues to August 2.

The two suspects reportedly met while serving time in prison for armed robbery. Reports are that Bacchus, 34, a welder of Water Street, Georgetown, was arrested on Friday last and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of the now dead man’s mobile phone – a black Samsung Galaxy A20.

During interrogation, he admitted to committing the crime and implicated 25-year-old James of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. In his confession, James, a fish vendor, reportedly told detectives that he first met his accomplice while serving time in prison for stealing a mobile phone. He further related that on Wednesday, June 30, his 34-year-old accomplice picked him up from the minibus park in Georgetown and they travelled to a snackette in Carmichael Street, Georgetown, where they purchased something to eat.

During their conversation, he reportedly told his 34-year-old accomplice that he slept on the streets many nights and solicited his assistance to find a place to stay. In his confession, the younger of the two convicts said that soon after leaving the snackette, they joined a taxi which was driven by the now dead man.

The fish vendor confessed that his accomplice sat behind the driver while he sat behind the front passenger’s seat and they requested to be taken at a location along the East Coast of Demerara. In the vicinity of Ogle, ECD, the 25-year-old told investigators that his accomplice grabbed Trim by his neck and started to choke him until he passed out. He said that his accomplice then pulled Trim over to the back seat by which time he started to regain consciousness.

As such, the 34-year-old man stabbed the taxi driver several times about his body with a knife. Further, the 25-year-old confessed that his accomplice then took off the now dead man’s gold ring and chain and relieved him of some money that he had in his pocket and the black Samsung cell phone. After committing the act, the 34-year-old man then drove the car to a spot in Ogle where he threw out the deceased’s body.

However, as he was reversing the car, it got stuck in the mud. This led to them both exiting the car after which, the 34-year-old man gave his 25-year-old accomplice $10,000 and disposed of the knife in a clump of bushes. The two ex-convicts then made their way onto the main road, boarded a minibus and went to Georgetown.

After the confession, the two men were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station where they were placed into custody. The detectives have since returned to the murder scene with the intention of retrieving the murder weapon. A file is being prepared to be dispatched to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. The body of the 53-year-old taxi driver was found at about 09:00h on Wednesday last at Block 1 Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The body of Trim of Belfield Housing Scheme, ECD, was found at the end of Cul-de-Sac Street while his car, a silver-grey Toyota Premio, HC 5311, was recovered a short distance away. The man’s son, Kenrick Trim Jr, had stated that on the day in question he received a telephone call from his mother at about 11:00h informing him that the Police had said that they had found his father’s body at Ogle.

The younger Trim said he immediately left work and went to the scene, noting that his father was found lying with blood oozing from his mouth. He said that his father would usually work taxi in the vicinity of Hinck Street, Georgetown, and had been working out of the location for about 10 years to take care of his family.