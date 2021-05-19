Evacuation ongoing as flooding worsens in Region 9

Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) Karl Singh says evacuation is ongoing for several residents of Lethem where flooding has intensified.

Several communities in the region are experiencing drastic flooding due to heavy continuous rainfall and the overflowing of waterways.

When contacted today, Singh explained that Shea Village, Sand Creek, Bai-Shaizon, Saint Ignatius, Lethem, and Aishalton remain under water.

Those who have been evacuated have moved to several shelters and to stay with relatives on higher grounds.

Shelters have been set up at the Arapaima Primary School and the Tabatinga Complex.

According to the REO, the situation is challenging in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding, he said all efforts are being made to have persons tested for the virus before they enter the shelters.

INews was told that a team from the Ministry of Public Works has been monitoring infrastructure in the region. So far the team has detected a broken bridge in Aishalton.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has already sent a number of relief hampers to the region.

CDC assessments are still ongoing, and, so the total number of affected households is tentative at the moment.

This publication previously reported that torrential rainfall resulted in flooded areas such as Market Square and the Magistrate’s Court.

In Bai-Shaizon, Rupununi approximately 48 households were impacted due to heavy rainfall and over-topping of the Takutu River.

In the Parabara, Rupununi area, 48 residents were affected, including cassava farms and farine and bread making shops.