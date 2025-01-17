European Chamber of Commerce announces new Board for 2025

See below for a statement from the European Chamber of Commerce in Guyana:

The European Chamber of Commerce in Guyana is pleased to announce the election of its

new Board of Directors for the year 2025. This distinguished group of professionals possesses a wealth of experience and is committed to enhancing economic collaboration

between Europe and Guyana.

Dr Alista Bishop, a recognized leader in finance, entrepreneurship, and international trade, has been elected as the Chair of the Chamber. Dr Bishop brings a strategic vision to the role, with a focus on fostering cross-border collaboration, advocating for sustainable economic practices, and creating valuable opportunities for both European and Guyanese businesses.

The newly elected board includes:

Joerg Niebelschultz, Vice Chair

Vasudeo Singh, Secretary/Treasurer

Additional Board Members: Gregory Dean, Martin Cheong, Matthew Kendall, MartinAnez, Kerensa Gravesande-Bart and Richard DeNobrega.

The European Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting European businesses operating in Guyana and encouraging European investors to explore opportunities within this dynamic market. By joining the Chamber, members will have access to a range of benefits, including resources and initiatives focused on trade and investment, health and education, and the promotion of inclusive and sustainable practices.

The Chamber is committed to fostering innovation and facilitating partnerships that enhance the business environment for both local and international stakeholders. The new board is eager to build upon the successes of prior years while introducing new initiatives designed to meet the evolving needs of our members.

Dr Bishop stated, “It is an honour to lead the European Chamber of Commerce as Chair. Guyana is an essential player in the global economic landscape, and I look forward to collaborating closely with our members and partners to unlock new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

We invite all stakeholders, business leaders, and media representatives to engage with the new board as we work together to achieve our ambitious goals for 2025. Together, we can drive economic advancement and create a robust environment for European enterprises in Guyana.

