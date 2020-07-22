EU urges GECOM to issue declaration based on credible recount results

Statement by the European Union Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on the situation after the elections

Following the elections in Guyana on 2 March 2020, the clear ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice now provides a solid foundation for a peaceful and democratic solution to Guyana’s post-electoral crisis.

It is now up to the Guyana Elections Commission to rapidly issue a declaration based on the credible results of the recount certified by the Caribbean Community, ensuring respect for the will of the people of Guyana, in line with the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice.

We expect all Guyanese leaders and stakeholders to support such a declaration to conclude this long overdue democratic process. Only then can a legitimate Government be sworn in, which is urgent and essential for the country.