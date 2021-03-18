EU Election Observer Mission submits final report

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EOM) yesterday submitted its final report of the General and Regional elections of March 2, 2020.

The report was officially handed over to Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd.

Minister Todd thanked the delegation for the work done during the electoral process and for the report. Additionally, the Minister iterated the commitment of President Ali’s government to free, fair, and regular elections and respect for the will of the people.

Meanwhile, the EOM along with the Ambassador of the EU to Guyana discussed with the Foreign Minister the need for visa-free travel between the EU countries and Guyana on a reciprocal basis. Minister Todd lauded the initiative as it would stimulate greater economic and cultural integration between Guyana and EU Member States.

Moreover, President Dr Irfaan Ali today received a courtesy visit from the Head of Delegation and Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EOM) Mr Paet Urmas and other EU representatives.

The group, which also included Deputy Chief Observer, Mr Alexander Matus, Political Analyst, Mr Michael Lidauer, along with EU High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr Fernando Ponz Canto, met the President and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at State House.

Tomorrow morning, the EU EOM is expected to hold a press briefing to present recommendations included in the mission’s final report.