EU donates digital equipment to boost UG’s support for students with challenges and disabilities

The University of Guyana’s capacity to provide more support to its students, especially those with challenges and disabilities, has been boosted with the timely gifting of equipment from the European Union (EU) on Thursday.

The investment of equipment to the University included; 7 laptops, 1 copy machine with toner supplies, 1 smart television, and multiple flash drives.

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, XI, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin received the gifts on behalf of the University from the European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Dr. Fernando Ponz Canto during a simple ceremony in front of the UG-EU Democracy mural at the University’s Turkeyen Campus. The items were part of a reserve library of electronics of the EU’s Electoral Observation Mission (EUEOM) to Guyana for the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Prof. Mohamed Martin in her brief remarks extended the University’s appreciation for the generous investment which she said; “will be deployed into immediate use. They will partly enhance the capacity of the UG Student Society, in Georgetown and Berbice. The equipment will also partially support the University’s ongoing thrust for a more structured Unit to provide support for students with challenges and disabilities within the University’s new Centre for Behavioural Sciences and Research (CeBRES).”

“We are really happy with all of the wonderful work the EU has been doing over the years and we look forward to continuous support especially as it relates to support for education, inclusion, and democracy in Guyana,” Prof. Mohamed Martin expressed.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed the University’s congratulations to the European Union Delegation in Guyana on their 30th anniversary, noting that UG will also be celebrating its 60th Anniversary in 2023.

EU’s Ambassador Ponz Canto noted that the gift coincides with the ongoing activities that are part of the EU Delegation in Guyana’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. He remarked: “I am happy to deliver these materials that should help students and faculty to take forward one of the most important objectives for Guyana: the education and progress of all its citizens.”

Ambassador Ponz Canto further highlighted: “This is a humble contribution and we know it will make a difference in the lives of many students under the leadership of Professor Mohamed Martin and the distinguished professors at the University.”

“I am even happier to hear that it will be going to people with disabilities, it is important for us… because the EU is most, in particular, paying keen attention to the needs of those who are disadvantaged and also to the council of students,” Ambassador Ponz Canto added.

The Vice-Chancellor was joined by two other top UG administrators, UG Berbice Campus Director, Prof. Subramaniam Gomathinayagam, UG Director of the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE), Dr. Jacqueline Murray, other officials of the University, and the EU who witnessed the simple ceremony.