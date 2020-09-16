EU congratulates President Ali, hopes for stronger engagement with Guyana

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, received a congratulatory letter on behalf of the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula Von Der Leyen.

In a joint letter, the representatives of the European Union bodies said, “The European Union has firmly supported the rule of law throughout the difficult period and will continue to be a close and reliable partner of Guyana. We remain firmly committed to our fruitful cooperation and look forward to working closely together, for an even stronger EU-Guyana partnership.”

Both representatives also pointed to the importance of inclusiveness and reconciliation towards creating positive, new momentum for Guyana. They expressed the hope for stronger engagement and cooperation between the EU and Guyana, which will be made possible through the Post Cotonou Agreement.

“As likeminded partners, we also hope to be able to further develop our bi-regional and bilateral relations and work together to address global challenges,” the letter stated.