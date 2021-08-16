EU assists UG to boost support for students with challenges, disabilities

The University of Guyana’s capacity to provide additional support to its students, especially those with challenges and disabilities, has been boosted with the donation of several pieces of equipment from the European Union (EU).

The equipment includes seven laptops, one copy machine with toner supplies, one smart television, and multiple flash drives.

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin received the donation on behalf of the University from the European Union Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Dr Fernando Ponz Canto during a simple ceremony last week at the Turkeyen Campus.

The items were part of a reserve library of electronics of the EU’s Electoral Observation Mission (EUEOM) to Guyana for the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Ambassador Ponz Canto noted that the gift coincides with the ongoing activities that are part of the EU Delegation’s 30th year in Guyana.

“I am happy to deliver these materials that should help students and faculty to take forward one of the most important objectives for Guyana: the education and progress of all its citizens,” the Ambassador stated.

Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin expressed gratitude for the timely donations while relating that it will be put into good use.