Eteringbang gets additional flood relief supplies

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday last delivered a quantity of additional food hampers, hygiene kits and water purification tablets to the community of Eteringbang, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7).

Persons residing on the waterfront are significantly impacted, and as such, were in need of supplemental relief aid.

The hampers were distributed by Regional Representatives, along with CDC personnel. The Commission maintains partnerships with all national and regional bodies to receive regular updates on the flood situation across Guyana.

Last week, the CDC reported that an average of 80 households, commercial entities and farmlands were inundated in the mining community.

Relief supplies were dispatched to Eteringbang after a flood assessment conducted by the CDC at Eteringbang, and nearby locations, showed the waters had risen some 10 feet.

Other areas in Region Seven were also affected by the floods caused torrential rainfall over the past few weeks.