ETA requirement should not deter Guyanese travellers to UK – British diplomat

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller says that Guyanese travellers should not be deterred by the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement introduced by the United Kingdom Government.

Last year, the British Government rolled out the ETA requirement for travellers who do not require a visa to travel to the UK. Consequently, from January 2025, Guyanese and other nationals who currently enjoy visa-free travel to the UK will be required to have an ETA before entering the country.

During a recent interview with this publication, High Commissioner Miller explained that this was not a reintroduction of visas for Guyanese travellers but a new requirement for countries all around the world.

“Basically, it’s something that you applied for online ahead of travel, and it’s then linked to your passport and lasts for two years. It costs £10. It requires you to upload a photo, a copy of your passport, and contact details and then you answer a series of questions and you’re done. It’s very quick and we recommend that people apply for it three days before they travel and then they last for two years. So, it’s very quick and easy and I want to stress that it’s not a reintroduction of visas, and it’s something that is not being targeted to Guyana. This is something we’re doing across the whole world for visa-free countries. It’s part of our modernisation and digitising our immigration service,” she noted.

According to the British diplomat, the introduction of the ETA requirement should not be a deterrent for Guyanese travellers.

“It’s simple, quick and easy. People shouldn’t feel deterred by it whatsoever. It’s something that’s very straightforward and it’s something that many countries across the world are introducing… So, it shouldn’t be a deterrent. But people have got to remember to do it. It’s really important. If you’re gonna travel, when you get to the airport, they’ll be checking to see if you have that ETA, if you do not, you’ll not be able to travel. So, it’s important but it shouldn’t be a deterrent because it’s quick and easy to do,” she added.

An ETA is digital permission to travel and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner. The ETA requirement for all Caribbean nations will take effect on January 8, 2024.

Eligible persons can start applying for an ETA in advance from November 27, 2024. Applications are available via the UK ETA app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple app store. It is also available on the UK Government’s official website at gov.uk.

Based on international reports, the UK first rolled out the ETA scheme in November 2023 and it was initially for travellers from Qatar. In February of this year, it was extended to travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Saudi Arabia; Oman; Bahrain; Kuwait and Jordan. Subsequently, the UK Government announced a further expansion of this initiative – requiring all visitors – including those from Europe – to complete the online pre-travel check form.

While most travellers will have to meet the ETA requirement to travel to the UK from January, this time frame will be extended for eligible Europeans, who will need an ETA to travel from April 2, 2025.

In a September 10 statement from the UK Home Office, it was noted that the British Government is taking major steps towards delivering its ambitious aim to digitise the UK border and immigration system.

According to the UK Home Office, ETAs are digitally linked to a travellers’ passport and ensure more robust security checks are carried out before people begin their journey to the UK, helping to prevent abuse of their immigration system.

In November 2022, the UK Government lifted the visa requirement for Guyanese passport holders. According to the British High Commissioner, since then, there has been an increase in flights between the two countries.

“We are seeing an increase in travel between Guyana and the UK, and the UK into Guyana. I don’t have precise statistics, but from my impression from talking to businesses, from talking to students, from talking to many people, there is an increase in transfer between the two countries. Whether it be for business, whether it be for training courses or whether it be for holiday, people are enjoying the beautiful countryside of the UK and all the cultural opportunities there are across the UK and in London.

“We certainly have seen a number of British tourists coming here. In the UK, one of the things we love is eco-tourism – bird watching and fishing – and I’ve met many Brits that have been here on holiday and had the most incredible time… We are seeing an increase in numbers. So, yes [Guyana’s eco-tourism product] is being embraced in the UK,” she added.

While her office does not have access to the immigration records, High Commissioner Miller said the fact that the visa waiver is still in place means there have been no major issues with Guyanese travellers to the UK.

