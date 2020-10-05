Essequibo youth succumbs 6 days after being shot

Less than one week after he was shot after conducting a transaction, 20-year-old Reeaz Khan on Monday succumbed to his injuries at the Suddie Hospital, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Police informed that he died at about 00:10 and the body was transferred to the hospital’s mortuary, where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Initial reports stated that Khan and his 25-year-old colleague, Cordell Grinds were shot last Tuesday outside of the Gold Hotel and Bar, located at Aurora Village on the Essequibo Coast.

It was indicated that Grinds and Khan had gone into the hotel to make some payments, but as they were returning to their car, PRR 1219 that was parked outside the hotel, they heard two gunshots.

As a result, the men jumped into the car and drove off. However, two more gunshots were heard, and one struck Khan to his face – between his nose and left eye – while Grinds was shot to the palm of his left hand.

Grinds, who was the driver, managed to drive to the Suddie Hospital, where both men were seen by a doctor and admitted to the institution.

Khan was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on life support.

The car was examined by Police, and two bullet holes were seen on the vehicle. They also recovered a .32 spent shell by the front passenger seat. It is unclear what led to the shooting.