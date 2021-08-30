Essequibo vendor shot dead during robbery

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 39-year-old pastry vendor who was shot to the head during a robbery at Onderneeming, Sandpit, Essequibo Coast on Sunday night.

Dead is Dexter Albert, also known as ‘Rastaman’, who was a father of one. He resided at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Albert was in the company of another man and they were selling pastries and other products from a minibus.

Reports are that at around 20:00hrs, two armed bandits approached and attacked the two salesmen.

Albert was shot in the head by one of the gunmen during the ordeal.

The man was then picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports indicate that the bandits carted off with some $60,000 in cash.